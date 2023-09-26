RESAAS Signs Broker Pro Agreement with Zillow

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), ("RESAAS" or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology solutions for the Real Estate Industry, has announced it has signed a Broker Pro agreement with Zillow® Group, Inc..

Zillow operates the most visited real estate website in the United States.

The Broker Pro agreement facilitates an integration between RESAAS and Zillow. The integration enables listing data added to RESAAS to be published on Zillow.

"RESAAS has vast amounts of unique real estate data, which includes listings of homes for sale," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "As an agent-centric platform, RESAAS is committed to helping real estate agents succeed. Connecting the RESAAS platform to the Zillow portal provides a streamlined solution to promote listings for sale on the #1 real estate search portal in the United States."

The real estate agent representing the listing for sale will have the ability to use this valuable benefit, for both on-market and pre-market listings.

RESAAS and Zillow entered a Broker Pro agreement on August 22, 2023, enabling listing data added and stored on RESAAS to be published on Zillow via a technical integration.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is an award-winning global technology platform for the real estate industry. With over 500,000 real estate agents utilizing RESAAS in 160 countries, RESAAS enables real-time industry communication, delivers new business opportunities and captures unique real estate data. Some of real estate's biggest brands leverage RESAAS to provide business intelligence to real estate brokerages, franchises and associations. For more information, please visit https://www.resaas.com.

Disclaimer

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

For further information: Investor Cubed Inc., Neil Simon, CEO, Email: [email protected], Telephone: +1 (647) 258-3310; RESAAS Services Inc., Tom Rossiter, CEO, Email: [email protected]