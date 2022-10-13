RESAAS SERVICES INC. ENGAGES CANADIAN INVESTOR RELATIONS FIRM INVESTOR CUBED

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), ("RESAAS" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has engaged Investor Cubed Inc. ("Investor Cubed") to provide investor relations and shareholder communications services in Canada.

Neil Simon, CEO of Investor Cubed, stated "Investor Cubed is excited to begin our journey with RESAAS as we believe their unique data and software solutions for the real estate sector have become a necessary tool for REALTORS® and Agents to thrive in this current real estate market. This can already be shown in the rapid adoption rate of the Company's proprietary software, which continues to grow."

Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS, stated "RESAAS is at a transformational stage. The real estate market across North America is cooling to more normal levels, which dramatically increases the value RESAAS provides to Agents. The timing is now right to engage Investor Cubed. Neil and his team are very experienced and have a large audience of both retail advisors and institutional investors. RESAAS is looking forward to working with Investor Cubed to broadcast RESAAS's unique story out to the Canadian Investment community."

The terms of the consulting agreement provide for compensation of $6,750.00 per month. In addition, Investor Cubed has been granted options to purchase 400,000 shares to be priced in the context of the market. The options will vest quarterly, beginning from the effective date and will be governed by the provisions of the Company's stock option plan.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is an award-winning global technology platform for the real estate industry. With over 500,000 real estate agents utilizing RESAAS in 160 countries, RESAAS enables real-time industry communication, delivers new business opportunities and captures unique real estate data. Some of real estate's biggest brands leverage RESAAS to provide business intelligence to real estate brokerages, franchises and associations. For more information, please visit https://www.resaas.com.

About Investor Cubed Inc.

Investor Cubed provides specialized services to small cap & mid cap private & public companies. With over 20 years' experience Investor Cubed has built relationships with Canada's top advisors, dealers, institutions and investors. As a trusted partner to our clients, our objective is to help take them to the next level of development and recognition in the capital markets. We provide multiple services including Investor relations, financial consulting, dealer intros, research, going public assistance and access to capital. Through accomplishing this, we help create value for our clients' shareholders. For more information go to www.investor3.ca. Investor Cubed can trace its success to our core values: Integrity + Insight + Intelligence = I3

Disclaimer

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

Investor Cubed Inc., Neil Simon, CEO, Email: [email protected], Telephone: +1 (647) 258-3310; Company contact, RESAAS Services Inc., Tom Rossiter, CEO, Email: [email protected]