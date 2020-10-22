RESAAS Selected by San Francisco Association of REALTORS® to Develop First-To-Market Email Distribution Service for Associations

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V:RSS) (OTCQB:RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce that the San Francisco Association of REALTORS® (SFAR) has engaged RESAAS as its official software development partner to create a first-to-market email distribution service.

The email service will solve a long-term problem that exists within associations of all types. It will allow members to receive emails without having to disclose their actual email address.

"The real estate industry still depends heavily on email as a main channel for agents to communicate. However, spam and privacy concerns make the experience often overwhelming and borderline unusable," said Marc Dickow, President of the San Francisco Association of REALTORS®. "RESAAS has provided our award-winning "AgentFirst" solution for many years to all of our 4,500 members. We are thrilled to collaborate with RESAAS to develop this game-changing email distribution service."

In an agreement executed on October 2, 2020, SFAR engaged and compensated RESAAS to develop the email distribution service. The agreement also extends SFAR's existing subscription agreement with RESAAS for an additional 2 years.

"Real estate associations need a solution to the problems caused by MLS systems distributing members' email addresses. Currently there is no way to limit the number of emails sent from anyone who accesses MLS data feeds." said SFAR's MLS Director, Jay Pepper-Martens. "Our goal in working with RESAAS to build this service is to give Agents back some sense of security and control with their email communications."

"RESAAS is proud to extend its relationship with SFAR, and engage in the development of a much-needed email service for their members," said RESAAS CEO, Tom Rossiter. "Together, SFAR and RESAAS will deliver a game-changing email experience for their members, their association, and the broader real estate industry."

The email distribution service, referred to internally as EDS, will launch in Q4 2020.

"This is a problem that haunts every real estate association, and indeed many associations that service other industries," continues President Dickow. "Choosing RESAAS to develop this solution gives us confidence it will handle extremely high levels of use. This is a service that is needed nationwide."

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

SOURCE RESAAS SERVICES INC.

For further information: Don Mosher, RESAAS Services Inc., Tel: +1 (604) 617-5448 Email: [email protected]