RESAAS Selected by Leading Utah Real Estate Brokerage

VANCOUVER, BC, March 18, 2021 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce a leading Utah-based real estate brokerage has selected RESAAS for marketing and promotion.

For over 25 years, Bald Eagle Realty has serviced clients looking to buy or sell luxury real estate, typically for properties listed over $1M. Bald Eagle Realty covers areas such as the prestigious Deer Valley, UT, one of the World's most luxurious ski resorts; Park City, UT, the largest ski resort in the United States* owned by Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN); and Tuhaye, UT, a luxury gated golf community.

"2020 was a record year for real estate in the markets we cover, triggered by low interest rates and the rise of "work-from-anywhere" professions," said John Ordean, Broker Owner of Bald Eagle Realty. "As a long-standing and proven real estate brokerage, we have always chosen quality over quantity. Using RESAAS will enable our team of REALTORS® to market and promote our listings to Agents in other key markets nationwide and internationally. A large portion of our client-base seeks out luxury listings; working within the RESAAS platform will connect us with other Agents and Brokers of similar focus to maximize the value we can bring to our clients."

"RESAAS gathers and owns unique real estate data. This data is invaluable in predicting market trends and the movement of buyers between markets," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "We are proud to welcome Bald Eagle Realty to RESAAS, enabling their well-respected brokerage and clients to benefit from RESAAS data. RESAAS data shows relocation and referrals on the rise, a trend brokerages like Bald Eagle Realty can capitalize on by using the RESAAS Platform."

* https://www.parkcitymountain.com/explore-the-resort/planning-your-trip/only-in-park-city.aspx

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

