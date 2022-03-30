RESAAS Rolls Out Payment System to 500,000 Real Estate Agents

RESAAS Agents Become First to Access RESAAS Pay, the Real Estate Industry's First KYC and AML Compliant Broker-to-Broker Payment System

VANCOUVER, BC, March 30, 2022 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), ("RESAAS" or the "Company"), a technology platform for the real estate industry, today announced the successful rollout of RESAAS Pay to all Real Estate Agents using RESAAS.

RESAAS has more Real Estate Agents than any real estate brokerage, agency or franchise, with more than 500,000 Agents members of RESAAS globally.

Referral business constitutes the single biggest source of business for Real Estate Agents, according to the National Association of REALTORS®. RESAAS delivers a best-in-class referral platform which facilitates Brokerage-agnostic referrals between Real Estate Agents on a global basis.

"RESAAS Pay brings real estate payments into the 21st Century," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "From this week onwards, RESAAS Agents are now able to take advantage of the many benefits RESAAS Pay provides."

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

SOURCE RESAAS SERVICES INC.

For further information: Investor Relations: Greg Falesnik or Brooks Hamilton, MZ Group - MZ North America, +1 (949) 546-6326, [email protected]; For further information contact: Don Mosher, RESAAS Services Inc., +1 (604) 617-5448, [email protected]