RESAAS Provides Home Insurance Solution to Florida Homeowners

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), ("RESAAS" or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology solutions for the Real Estate Industry, today announced the launch of a Home Insurance solution in Florida, providing Homeowners in this State with an accessible, affordable and award-winning home insurance offering.

Building on a previously announced partnership between RESAAS and HUB International Insurance, RESAAS Agents in Florida now have access to more affordable home insurance, which had become prohibitively costly due to the natural disasters that have affected the State.

Millions of Floridian Homeowners had been impacted, with many forced to forego insurance or "self-insure".

"When Homeowners are unable to secure affordable home insurance, the impact on the broader real estate ecosystem is noticeable," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "As an industry platform, RESAAS has taken proactive steps to make affordable and high-quality home insurance available to all Floridians. RESAAS Agents in Florida can now provide their past, present and even future Clients with insurance solutions that will make a difference to each household."

In addition to helping their Clients, RESAAS Agents earn referral fees for each Client referred to a bound home insurance policy, generating attractive non-transactional revenue. Subscribers of RESAAS' top paid-for tier "Ultimate" earn a higher referral fee.

Under the terms of the agreement between RESAAS and HUB International previously announced, RESAAS generates revenue from a royalty on all home insurance quotes generated through this partnership.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is an award-winning technology company serving the Real Estate Industry, uniting all Real Estate Brokerages and Agencies in one Global, Centralized Industry Platform.

Over 600,000 RESAAS Agents in 160 countries have access to unique Real Estate Data, providing access to qualified international referrals and Coming Soon listings only available inside RESAAS.

Some of Real Estate's biggest brands leverage RESAAS to provide Business Intelligence, new business opportunities, and real-time industry-wide communication. For more information, please visit www.resaas.com .

