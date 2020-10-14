RESAAS Provides Corporate Update and COVID-19 Response Plan for Real Estate Agents

VANCOUVER, B.C., Oct. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to provide the following corporate update and COVID-19 Response Plan for real estate agents.

As reported in our previous letter to shareholders in April 2020, RESAAS has delivered the following three initiatives to help its Customer, the real estate agent and real estate organizations.

#1 – Technology

When shelter-in-place restrictions were issued in March 2020 , agents turned to the RESAAS technology platform. RESAAS was built to enable agents to stay connected.

RESAAS Premium & Ultimate referral program successfully implemented worldwide.

RESAAS prioritized integrations with best-in-class video tools, including YouTube Live, Facebook Live and Matterport.

"RESAAS Virtual Showcase" was launched to enable RESAAS agents to conduct virtual tours globally.

#2 – Coaching

#3 – COVID-19 Rapid Testing

When real estate agents were permitted to return to face-to-face work in the summer, it was clear there was still a lack of consumer confidence impeding their ability to conduct business.

The RESAAS Platform, and its community of almost 500,000 professionals, enabled the Company to react quickly.

RESAAS secured the exclusive license to distribute COVID-19 Rapid-Tests to real estate agents worldwide.

The Rapid-Tests are authorized for use in the United States by the FDA.

The Rapid-Tests present results in 8 minutes to a 98.9% accuracy level.

The Company has successfully begun selling Rapid Tests.

RESAAS has responded to the challenges the real estate industry has faced this year. The Company will continue to support the needs of the industry through a commitment to constant innovation.

Due to the increase in usage experienced this year, and associated growth, the Company will deliver a strong end to 2020, with a tremendous 2021 to follow.

Tom Rossiter

President & CEO

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

