RESAAS Partners with Offerpad to Extend Cash Offers to Real Estate Agents Across the United States

VANCOUVER, BC and CHANDLER, Ariz., May 9, 2024 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. ("RESAAS") (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a leading provider of technology solutions for the real estate industry and Offerpad Solutions Inc. ("Offerpad") (NYSE: OPAD), a tech-driven platform for residential real estate, have unveiled a nationwide collaboration. The Program enables RESAAS Agents to receive cash offers on behalf of their clients' through Offerpad.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. logo (CNW Group/RESAAS SERVICES INC.)

"The unique Real Estate data that RESAAS continually collects has highlighted the need for agents to offer more options to their selling clients," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "With this new Program through Offerpad, RESAAS Agents can now present their clients with a reassuring and competitive option of a cash offer for their home. This collaboration is part of our ongoing effort to bring new opportunities, leads, and referrals to our network of over 600,000 Real Estate Agents."

Offerpad is known for its user-friendly platform, compelling cash offers, and added advantages to both homeowners and Real Estate Agents. This creates a simple and direct sell option for sellers, one that allows them to skip the traditional home selling process that often involves many showings, open houses, and overall uncertainty. Sellers' Agents can receive a cash offer within 24 hours and benefit from Offerpad's programs such as Extended Stay and Free Local Move, all tailored to streamline the selling journey and prioritize seller's individual needs.

For RESAAS Agents, Offerpad presents an attractive opportunity, enabling them to earn 3% on closed cash offer transactions, plus the ability to relist the home to earn an additional commission.

"Through prioritizing our Agent partners, we're enhancing the Real Estate experience for consumers," said Brigham Weight, VP of Business Development at Offerpad. "Our collaboration with RESAAS aims to provide streamlined solutions for buyers and sellers. By integrating Offerpad's platform and cash offers into RESAAS Agents' toolkit, we empower them to serve clients better and seize new business opportunities."

Under the terms of the Partner Agreement executed on April 16, 2024, RESAAS will earn a commission on every lead sent to Offerpad.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is an award-winning technology company serving the Real Estate Industry, uniting all Real Estate Brokerages and Agencies in one Global, Centralized Industry Platform.

Over 600,000 RESAAS Agents in 160 countries have access to unique Real Estate Data, providing access to qualified international referrals and Coming Soon listings only available inside RESAAS.

Some of Real Estate's largest organizations leverage RESAAS to provide Business Intelligence, new business opportunities, and real-time industry-wide communication. For more information, please visit www.resaas.com .

About Offerpad Solutions Inc.

Offerpad, dedicated to simplifying the process of buying and selling homes, is a publicly traded company committed to providing comprehensive solutions that removes the friction from real estate. Our advanced real estate platform offers a range of services, from consumer cash offers to B2B renovation solutions and industry partnership programs, all tailored to meet the unique needs of our clients. Since 2015, we've leveraged local expertise in residential real estate alongside proprietary technology to guide homeowners at every step. Learn more at www.offerpad.com.

Disclaimer

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

SOURCE RESAAS SERVICES INC.

For further information: Company Contact Information: RESAAS Services Inc., Investor Relations Team, Email: [email protected], Website: www.resaas.com; Offerpad Solutions Inc., Media Inquiries Team, Email: [email protected], Website: www.offerpad.com