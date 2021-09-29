RESAAS Partners with Global PropTech Brand "Unissu"

RESAAS to Present at Unissu RE:Connect Global Summit on Innovation

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), ("RESAAS" or the "Company"), a technology platform for the real estate industry, today announced that RESAAS will present at the Unissu RE:Connect Global Summit on Innovation, taking place virtually on Wednesday September 29, 2021.

Unissu works with the World's largest real estate brands to discover and advise on the fast-moving world of digital transformation within real estate, termed "PropTech". Unissu is used by global real estate businesses including CoStar (NASDAQ: CSGP), CBRE (NYSE: CBRE), Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE: JLL) and WeWork.

Unissu's community has over 200,000 property professionals globally.

"Unissu is excited to have RESAAS participate in our RE:Connect Global Summit on Innovation this September," said James Dearsley, Co-Founder of Unissu. "Mr. Rossiter will present on RESAAS's innovative technology that Real Estate Agents are using to get more leads by leveraging agent-to-agent referrals, and will give a preview of upcoming offerings from RESAAS specific to Real Estate Agents and their payment transactions."

Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS, is scheduled to present on 'Real Estate Agents are moving to a new form of lead generation' in a 30-minute session at 8:00am PDT (4:00pm BST).

"Referral business is the lifeblood of successful Real Estate Agents," said RESAAS CEO, Tom Rossiter. "RESAAS has established itself as a global leader in delivering real estate referrals. We are proud to partner with Unissu's impressive global community, beginning with a presentation at their Global Summit. Attending Agents will be given an action plan to secure new leads beyond traditional lead generation sites, drawing from RESAAS' 10 years of unique real estate data."

For full details on the session and to register your attendance, please visit:

https://events.unissu.com/reconnect-september-2021/session/2556/real-estate-agents-are-moving-to-a-new-form-of-lead-generation

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis. Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

SOURCE RESAAS SERVICES INC.

For further information: Don Mosher, RESAAS Services Inc., +1 (604) 617-5448, [email protected]; Investor Relations, Greg Falesnik or Brooks Hamilton, MZ Group - MZ North America, +1 (949) 546-6326, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.resaas.com/

