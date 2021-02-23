RESAAS Launches RESAAS Rewards Online Gifting Solution

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce the launch of RESAAS Rewards, an online gifting solution.

RESAAS will sell and deliver digital gift-cards.

Gift-cards will be for Major Merchants and Nationwide Retailers across North America .

. RESAAS collects payment.

Digital gift-cards delivered Instantly.

Real Estate Agents will purchase for closing, thank you and referral gifts.

"Sending a closing gift to clients has long been a part of every good Agents' playbook. This is a proven way to round off the transaction, increasing the likelihood of future business and referrals," said RESAAS CEO Tom Rossiter. "RESAAS is proud to launch RESAAS Rewards to the real estate industry. RESAAS continues to offer first-in-class solutions for every real estate transaction, from list to close."

