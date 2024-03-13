RESAAS Launches Real Estate Agent Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC, March 13, 2024 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), ("RESAAS" or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology solutions for the Real Estate Industry, is pleased to announce the launch of its Real Estate Agent Advisory Board.

The Real Estate Agent Advisory Board provides a channel for feedback to come from the Real Estate Industry directly to RESAAS.

The inaugural members are:

Aaron Hawkins, licensed with Keller Williams in Phoenix, Arizona, USA

https://www.resaas.com/USAHomes/profile/

Adrian Rissling, licensed with RE/MAX All-Pro in Lancaster, California, USA

https://www.resaas.com/adrianrissling/profile

Ivan Jennings, licensed with NextHome Cutting Edge Realty in Lafayette, Louisiana, USA

https://www.resaas.com/Ivan/profile

Lindsay Reid, licensed with Royal LePage in London, Ontario, Canada

https://www.resaas.com/lindsayreid/profile

Tracy Mellor, licensed with RE/MAX 100 in Dunkirk, Maryland, USA

https://www.resaas.com/tracymellor1/profile

"RESAAS is an Industry Platform for Real Estate. We are committed to providing solutions that fit the needs of today's Real Estate Agents," said John Allan, Director of Product at RESAAS. "The formation of our inaugural Real Estate Agent Advisory Board will provide an important source of opportunities, data and insights to allow RESAAS to continue to deliver value to the Real Estate Industry."

All inaugural member Agents are located in North America. A Global Real Estate Agent Advisory Board will follow, underscoring RESAAS's commitment to Global Real Estate Activity and Referrals.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is an award-winning technology company serving the Real Estate Industry, uniting all Real Estate Brokerages and Agencies in one Global, Centralized Industry Platform.

Over 600,000 RESAAS Agents in 160 countries have access to unique Real Estate Data, providing access to qualified international referrals and Coming Soon listings only available inside RESAAS.

Some of Real Estate's largest organizations leverage RESAAS to provide Business Intelligence, new business opportunities, and real-time industry-wide communication. For more information, please visit www.resaas.com .

Disclaimer

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

SOURCE RESAAS SERVICES INC.

For further information: Investor Cubed Inc., Neil Simon, CEO, Email: [email protected], Telephone: +1 (647) 258-3310; Company contact, RESAAS Services Inc., Tom Rossiter, CEO, Email: [email protected], Website: www.resaas.com