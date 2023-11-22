RESAAS Launches Program to Help Real Estate Agents Access up to $32,000 in Federal Relief Funds

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), ("RESAAS" or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology solutions for the Real Estate Industry, has announced a program for RESAAS Agents to access up to $32,000 in Federal Relief Funds from the United States Government.

"RESAAS was founded to help Real Estate Agents succeed, especially during challenging Real Estate markets," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "With higher interest rates and a lower number of housing transactions, Real Estate Agents are in need of additional sources of funds. Most Real Estate Agents are unaware of their Federal Relief eligibility. RESAAS is solving this problem by bringing visibility to a Congressional Program and streamlining the online application process across our extensive network of U.S.-based Real Estate Agents. RESAAS is proud to once again bring a First-to-Market, Exclusive offering to the Real Estate Industry, and help all American Real Estate Agents in a time of need."

Federal Relief Funds have been made available through the "Families First Coronavirus Response Act" (FFCRA), a federal law from the United States Congress that provides self-employed individuals with tax credits that reimburse them, dollar for dollar, for the cost of being unable to work due to COVID-related issues.

In the USA, Real Estate Agents are not employed by their Real Estate Brokerages. They are classified as "1099" self-employed individuals.

RESAAS entered into an Exclusive Partnership Agreement with Adesso Capital on November 21, 2023, granting RESAAS exclusive rights within the Real Estate Brokerage and Real Estate Technology industries, for a one-year term.

RESAAS generates revenue from a Royalty on all applications successfully submitted to the FFCRA Program.

RESAAS is an award-winning technology company serving the Real Estate Industry, uniting all Real Estate Brokerages and Agencies in one Global, Centralized Industry Platform.

Over 600,000 RESAAS Agents in 160 countries have access to unique Real Estate Data, providing access to qualified international referrals and Coming Soon listings only available inside RESAAS.

Some of Real Estate's biggest brands leverage RESAAS to provide Business Intelligence, new business opportunities, and real-time industry-wide communication. For more information, please visit www.resaas.com .

