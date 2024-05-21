RESAAS Launches Performance Masterclass Coaching Program

New Real Estate Education and Agent Accountability Program Available to

Every RESAAS Agent with a Paid Ultimate Subscription

VANCOUVER, BC, May 21, 2024 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. ("RESAAS") (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a leading provider of technology solutions for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce the launch of "RESAAS Performance Masterclass", a new Real Estate Education and Agent Accountability Program, exclusively for paying RESAAS Ultimate subscribers.

The Program includes coaching, mentoring and training through a Partnership with Realtor® Collective.

"Due to the changes within the Real Estate Industry taking effect this year, Real Estate Agents need more accessible and higher quality coaching," said RESAAS CEO, Tom Rossiter. "RESAAS continues to add value to its paying RESAAS Ultimate subscribers by constantly empowering them to become, and remain, top producing Agents."

Founder & CEO of Realtor® Collective, Randy Dyck, will assume the role of Head of Agent Performance at RESAAS. Mr. Dyck will spearhead the delivery of unparalleled educational content and coaching, focusing on measuring accountability for paying RESAAS Ultimate subscribers.

"RESAAS Ultimate is more than just a platform; it's a pathway to success," says Randy Dyck, Head of Agent Performance at RESAAS. "By combining RESAAS' cutting-edge technology with Realtor® Collective's educational resources and community-driven approach, we will revolutionize how Real Estate Agents learn, grow and succeed in the Real Estate Industry. We are bringing the industry's leading Coaches to the RESAAS Ultimate and Performance Masterclass community."

RESAAS will continue to track data and market trends, empowering Real Estate Agents at varying stages of their career.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is an award-winning technology company serving the Real Estate Industry, uniting all Real Estate Brokerages and Agencies in one Global, Centralized Industry Platform.

Over 600,000 RESAAS Agents in 160 countries have access to unique Real Estate Data, providing access to qualified international referrals and Coming Soon listings only available inside RESAAS.

Some of Real Estate's largest organizations leverage RESAAS to provide Business Intelligence, new business opportunities, and real-time industry-wide communication. For more information, please visit www.resaas.com .

Disclaimer

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

SOURCE RESAAS SERVICES INC.

For further information: Investor Cubed Inc., Neil Simon, CEO, Email: [email protected], Telephone: +1 (647) 258-3310; Company contact: RESAAS Services Inc., Tom Rossiter, CEO, Email: [email protected], Website: www.resaas.com