RESAAS Launches Mentorship Program with Grant Cardone

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce the launch of an 8-week Mentoring program, in partnership with Grant Cardone.

The Mentoring program will continue to service the demand for digital learning and education started by RESAAS U, the weekly class RESAAS has hosted since June in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each week RESAAS U hosted a guest speaker to provide industry insight, proven strategies and actionable items.

Series 1 of RESAAS U concluded on August 5, 2020, with Lawrence Yun, Chief Economist from the National Association of REALTORS®, America's largest trade association that represents 1.4 million members, as the guest for the final class.

Previous RESAAS U classes have welcomed guests including the #1 agent in the Keller Williams network, the #1 agent in the Engels & Völkers network, an award-winning and top-producing RE/MAX (NYSE: RMAX) agent, an executive from Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), and a Broker Owner that had their leading independent brokerage acquired by Realogy (NYSE: RLGY).

The new RESAAS Mentoring program begins August 20, 2020 at 11am Pacific Time, running weekly each Thursday for 8 weeks. Registration is open now at a cost of $197.

RESAAS has paired its wealth of unique real estate data with Grant Cardone's 10X sales and marketing principles, a world-renowned thought leader and real estate investor. The result is the RESAAS 10X Real Estate Professional course.

The 8-week Mentoring program is designed to educate and equip RESAAS agents with the tools needed to 10X their lives personally, professionally and financially in these times of uncertainty.

"RESAAS U's Realtor Summer School series proved there is demand for world-class learning and education," said RESAAS CEO, Tom Rossiter. "Following the success of this series, we are proud to continue digital online training with our paid-for Mentorship program."

Spaces are limited, and can be secured at: https://10x.resaas.com/mentoring/

