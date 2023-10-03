RESAAS Launches Health Matching Program for Real Estate Agents

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), ("RESAAS" or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology solutions for the Real Estate Industry, has announced the launch of its Exclusive Health Matching Program, available for all RESAAS Agents based in the USA. RESAAS earns a Royalty from every Health Matching Plan sold, for every month ongoing.

The RESAAS Health Matching Program provides Real Estate Agents with affordable health care solutions.

"RESAAS is an industry platform, founded to help Real Estate Agents in all areas of their business," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "In the USA, Real Estate Agents are classified as '1099 contractors', not employees. As such, the majority of Real Estate Agents do not receive private health and dental coverage. RESAAS is proud to once again bring a first-to-market, Exclusive offering to the real estate industry."

RESAAS is able to launch its Health Matching Program after entering into an Exclusive Agreement with a US-based health matching organization on October 2, 2023.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is an award-winning global technology platform for the real estate industry. With over 600,000 real estate agents utilizing RESAAS in 160 countries, RESAAS enables real-time industry communication, delivers new business opportunities and captures unique real estate data. Some of real estate's biggest brands leverage RESAAS to provide business intelligence to real estate brokerages, franchises and associations. For more information, please visit https://www.resaas.com.

For further information: Investor Cubed Inc., Neil Simon, CEO, Email: [email protected], Telephone: +1 (647) 258-3310; Company contact: RESAAS Services Inc., Tom Rossiter, CEO, Email: [email protected], Website: www.resaas.com