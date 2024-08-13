RESAAS Launches "CODE", Commercial Data Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), ("RESAAS" or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology solutions for the Real Estate Industry, has announced the launch of Commercial Data Exchange ("CODE"), an Enterprise software solution developed for corporate Commercial Real Estate Brokerages ("Brokerages").

RESAAS CODE enables Brokerages to securely provide their Data to RESAAS, and specify which other Brokerages they wish to share the Data with.

"RESAAS has pioneered secure methods for Residential Real Estate Agents and Brokers to share their Data, always providing them with control over who sees what," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "Sharing Data is rare within Commercial Real Estate. RESAAS is in a unique position to apply our years of learning and our technology to solve this problem."

RESAAS CODE is not for Agents or Brokers. It is a corporate solution for the main Brokerage itself. Customers will be Research departments, Market Intelligence departments and Data Operations departments within Brokerages.

Data can be uploaded by Brokerages in their native format using existing field names. RESAAS CODE standardizes the Data into a common Data schema. Brokerages then receive Data from other Brokerages in their own format, vastly reducing the processing time and increasing the quality of the Data. RESAAS CODE can receive Data from multiple sources, ranging from spreadsheets to RESTful APIs.

"RESAAS CODE brings numerous benefits to Brokerages; reduction in manual tasks, increase in Data quality, reduction in human-error, and increase in frequency and accuracy of Data," continues Rossiter. "RESAAS CODE utilizes RESAAS's relationship with Microsoft to perform Extract, Transform, and Load (ETL) operations in the Cloud, securely storing all Data in the RESAAS Data Warehouse. Brokerages that subscribe to RESAAS CODE can expect a significant return on investment."

RESAAS CODE is a Cloud-based service with an Enterprise subscription revenue model. Customers subscribe to seat-based licenses for each market and for each asset class, such as Office, Industrial, Retail or Land.

Further information can be found by visiting https://corporate.resaas.com/code/

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is an award-winning technology company serving the Real Estate Industry, uniting all Real Estate Brokerages and Agencies in one Global, Centralized Industry Platform.

Over 600,000 RESAAS Agents in 160 countries have access to unique Real Estate Data, providing access to qualified international referrals and Coming Soon listings only available inside RESAAS.

Some of Real Estate's largest organizations leverage RESAAS to provide Business Intelligence, new business opportunities, and real-time industry-wide communication. For more information, please visit www.resaas.com .

Disclaimer

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

For further information please contact: Investor Cubed Inc., Neil Simon, CEO, Email: [email protected], Telephone: +1 (647) 258-3310; Company contact: RESAAS Services Inc., Tom Rossiter, CEO, Email: [email protected], Website: www.resaas.com