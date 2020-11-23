RESAAS Launches Australian Online Ordering of COVID-19 Rapid Tests

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce it has launched online ordering of COVID-19 Rapid Tests in Australia.

The Rapid Tests are authorized by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), the regulatory body under Australia's Department of Health.

Department of Health. Australian customers can order online via RESAAS's secure eCommerce store.

Express shipping is provided by DHL.

Tests are priced between $75 AUD and $90 AUD each, depending on volume.

AUD and AUD each, depending on volume. Available in quantities of 6, 12 and 24 packs.

Presents results in 8 minutes.

Also concludes if the antibody is present.

Easy-to-read finger-prick tests proven to be 98% accurate.

"Following the successful launch of online ordering and home delivery of COVID-19 Rapid Tests to RESAAS customers based in the United States of America, RESAAS is proud to quickly bring this solution to the Australian market," said RESAAS CEO, Tom Rossiter. "Australia has approximately 65,000 licensed real estate agents, several of which are existing RESAAS subscribers. Enabling Australians to order Rapid Tests directly to their offices or homes will offer them a powerful solution to restore the business of real estate responsibly."

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

At present, the TGA requires all Rapid Test kits be used in accredited laboratories, by registered medical practitioners, or health care professionals in residential and aged care facilities. Upon receiving Rapid Test kits, the Company recommends contacting a local test center to schedule an appointment.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

For further information: Don Mosher, RESAAS Services Inc., Tel: +1 (604) 617-5448, Email: [email protected]

