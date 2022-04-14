RESAAS Launches Ancillary Services Division

Lending, insurance, home warranty and title industries to be vertically integrated into RESAAS

VANCOUVER, BC, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. ( TSX-V: RSS)( OTCQB: RSASF), ("RESAAS" or the "Company"), a technology platform for the real estate industry, today announced the launch of a new Ancillary Services division, providing the framework for leading companies outside of the real estate industry to acquire enterprise partnerships with RESAAS.

RESAAS has established itself as the leading industry platform for Real Estate Agents and Brokers. It facilitates referrals and generates new transactions for Agents.

Beyond the transaction, a number of ancillary services are required by Agents. Industries include mortgage, lending, home insurance, home warranty and title insurance to name a few.

By incorporating an Ancillary Services division, RESAAS will actively partner with leading companies in adjacent industries that are complementary to the real estate transaction.

"Real Estate Agents deliver so much more value to their Clients than simply helping them buy or sell a home," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "The transaction itself is just one component of the Agent-Client relationship. Clients need expertise and recommendations to engage additional services. Through the launch of our new Ancillary Services division, RESAAS will partner with leading companies in complimentary verticals to the real estate industry. This enables RESAAS Agents to deliver more value to their Clients, as well as generate passive income from partnerships RESAAS facilitates."

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis. Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

