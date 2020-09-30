RESAAS Launches $99 Per Month "Ultimate" Subscription

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce the launch of "RESAAS Ultimate", the highest tier plan available for subscription purchase by top RESAAS agents.

The Ultimate subscription costs $99 per month. It includes a host of new benefits sought after by top real estate agents that are not otherwise available to regular RESAAS agents, including:

The ability to receive consumer leads

Instant access to referrals

The ability to win unlimited referrals

Preferred placement in search results

The Ultimate subscription enables agents to secure consumer leads, a new channel RESAAS launched to help real estate agents gain even more value from using RESAAS on a frequent basis.

RESAAS Ultimate agents are placed at the front-of the-line to gain instant access to both consumer leads and agent-to-agent referrals.

"RESAAS has seen a lift in Premium subscriptions since the real estate industry has rebounded after shelter-in-place restrictions were lifted," said Sascha Williams, RESAAS' Chief Operating Officer. "RESAAS recognizes the hottest referrals are awarded within the first hour of its availability. Launching our new Ultimate tier at twice the cost of our current Premium will cater to needs that our more active and top producing agents seek."

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

www.resaas.com

