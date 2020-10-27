RESAAS Joins Keller Cloud Innovator Program

RESAAS will offer "Ultimate Subscription" for global referral leads to KW agents and offices via KW App store

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, was announced today as a partner in the Keller Cloud Innovation Program.

Keller Williams (KW) is the world's largest real estate franchise by agent count. The franchise has more than 185,000 associates across 1,070 offices. The franchise is also number 1 in units sold and sales volume in the United States. (See reference #1 below)

RESAAS will enable KW agents to purchase the RESAAS Ultimate subscription through the KW Marketplace, the app store for all KW agents to browse top real estate software.

RESAAS announced its new $99/month Ultimate tier on September 30, 2020, bringing consumer leads and agent-to-agent referrals to subscribers on a priority basis.

"RESAAS was built to help real estate agents win more business through professional networking," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "We are proud to bring our recently launched Ultimate subscription to all Keller Williams agents. Their technology-driven approach has yielded tremendous growth and success. KW agents will secure new referral business and leads from qualified sources by leveraging RESAAS Ultimate."

RESAAS will continue to work closely with Keller Williams as they expand their Keller Cloud platform.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

About the Keller Cloud Innovator Program

Through the Keller Cloud Innovator Program ("KCIP"), KW collaborates with leading technology companies, such as RESAAS, to enhance the operations of real estate businesses via the Keller Cloud, a proprietary, AI-fueled real estate cloud for Keller Williams agents.

Using a Keller Cloud API, KCIP enables the integration of additional top technology tools within an agent's Keller Cloud solutions.

More information on the Keller Cloud Innovator Program is available at go.kw.com/innovators.

