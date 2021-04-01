RESAAS Included in Prestigious Tech 500 Industry Awards for 2nd Successive Year

VANCOUVER, BC, April 1, 2021 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, has been included in the T3 Sixty "Tech 500" industry report for 2021, the second successive year of inclusion.

T3 Sixty is a trusted advisor and management consultancy in the residential real estate brokerage industry. The Tech 500 catalogues real estate's leading technologies in one comprehensive report, organized by section and category. The Tech 500 makes up part of T3 Sixty's Real Estate Almanac, a 400-page annual analysis of the residential real estate industry. It is designed to help brokers, agents and teams better evaluate and choose technologies that will help them grow and streamline their businesses. T3 Sixty analyzed more than 2,000 companies for the report and chose what they believed were the industry leaders in each of the sections and categories.

"T3 Sixty provides the best research in the real estate industry, and we are honored to be recognized in the Tech 500 for a second year in row," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "With the massive growth in the real estate technology sector, quality data and research coverage play a vital role for real estate organizations as they choose their technology providers. Inclusion in the report will help to inform brokerages, franchises and MLSs on how they can elevate their performance by using the RESAAS Platform to empower real-time collaboration, communication, transactions and data to Agents globally."

The T3 Sixty technology team has over five decades of combined industry expertise, and has met, tested or worked with many of these providers," said Travis Saxton, SVP Technology at T3 Sixty. "We are excited to include RESAAS's award-winning solutions in our Tech 500 report for the second year in a row."

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis. Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

For further information: Don Mosher, RESAAS Services Inc., +1 (604) 617-5448, [email protected]; Investor Relations, Greg Falesnik or Brooks Hamilton, MZ Group - MZ North America, +1 (949) 546-6326, [email protected]

