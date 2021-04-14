RESAAS Facilitates Access to Federal Relief Funds for Real Estate Agents

VANCOUVER, BC, April 14, 2021 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), ("RESAAS" or the "Company"), a technology platform for the real estate industry, has unveiled access for its member network to easily secure relief funds from the United States Government.

RESAAS Agents located in the United States are eligible to apply for Federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) forgivable loans of up to $50,000 USD on RESAAS's Platform at https://corporate.resaas.com/ppp

This agreement executed on April 12, 2021, partners RESAAS with Womply, a commerce platform, to streamline PPP loan applications through its Fast Lane process, enabling applications to be completed in as little as 5 minutes. Womply helped over 150,000 applicants apply for the PPP Program in the first quarter of 2021, and will be offering its services at no cost to RESAAS's 460,000 agents.

"RESAAS is dedicated to helping real estate agents succeed through our extensive suite of resources offered on our platform," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "Accessing PPP loans has not been a straightforward process. Small businesses and independent contractors need relief funding as quickly as possible. RESAAS is solving this problem by bringing visibility to the PPP program and streamlining the application process across our extensive network of U.S.-based real estate agents. We are proud to work with Womply to help our subscribers access up to $50,000 USD in forgivable loans to assist with flexible management of their businesses."

"PPP Fast Lane simplifies the Paycheck Protection Program and connects the smallest businesses with SBA-approved lenders that are eager to help them," said Toby Scammell, CEO of Womply. "RESAAS is a leader in the real estate industry and their member agents deserve easy access to PPP loans. We are excited to partner with RESAAS to help its large network of real estate agents find financial and administrative relief."

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis. Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

