RESAAS Enters Marketing Partnership with NetCo Title, an AmTrust Company

VANCOUVER, BC, June 10, 2024 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), ("RESAAS" or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology solutions for the Real Estate Industry, has announced a partnership with NetCo Title, an AmTrust Company.

Headquartered in Chicago, IL, NetCo is a nationwide provider of Title and Escrow services in all 50 states.

"As one of the United States leading Title companies, partnering with RESAAS allows both companies to take advantage of our mutual and comprehensive nationwide footprint," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "The role of the Real Estate Agent representing the seller is the primary channel through which Title services are initiated. RESAAS offers unparalleled reach across the residential real estate industry, allowing Agents from any Brokerage to now purchase a range of Title services."

Title services are a requirement for every real estate transaction in the United States, which in 2022 totalled over 5,000,000 existing homes sold*.

NetCo and AmTrust join RESAAS' other ancillary service partners, which include HUB International Insurance and Rocket Mortgage Canada.

Under the terms of the agreement, NetCo has engaged RESAAS for paid marketing services to promote its title, escrow and title insurance services. RESAAS generates revenue from an annual marketing fee.

* https://www.statista.com/statistics/226144/us-existing-home-sales/

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is an award-winning technology company serving the Real Estate Industry, uniting all Real Estate Brokerages and Agencies in one Global, Centralized Industry Platform.

Over 600,000 RESAAS Agents in 160 countries have access to unique Real Estate Data, providing access to qualified international referrals and Coming Soon listings only available inside RESAAS.

Some of Real Estate's largest organizations leverage RESAAS to provide Business Intelligence, new business opportunities, and real-time industry-wide communication. For more information, please visit www.resaas.com .

Disclaimer

