RESAAS Enters Consumer Lead Market

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce the launch of Consumer Lead Generation, for the first time bringing prospective customers into the RESAAS platform.

RESAAS has successfully secured over one-third market share of real estate agents in the United States, which has over 1,400,000 REALTORS® according to the National Association of REALTORS®. RESAAS is now expanding its award-winning platform to generate valuable consumer leads for RESAAS agents.

This strategic advancement extends RESAAS' business-to-business (B2B) platform into a business-to-consumer (B2C) service.

On average in the United States, a real estate agent will spend between 50% and 70% of their annual budget on lead-generation and associated top-of-the-funnel costs, according to T3 Sixty, a leading real estate consulting, research and analysis firm.

"RESAAS has united real estate agents from all brokerages on a centralized platform. This unprecedented strategy uniquely positions RESAAS to now sell sought-after consumer leads to our active membership of nearly 500,000 RESAAS agents," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "As with any sales-based profession, real estate agents need consistent lead generation to develop their pipeline of new business. RESAAS will deliver quality leads to our agents globally."

RESAAS is positioned to provide a significant volume of consumer leads, having developed powerful Search Engine Optimization (SEO) strategies, yielding high ranking of RESAAS pages on Google and other major search engines.

Each listing added to RESAAS by a real estate agent is automatically submitted directly to Google for inclusion in their search results. When a consumer clicks on the link from Google, they will be directed to the RESAAS website. Consumer leads generated will be delivered to RESAAS agents under a paid plan.

"Our analytics shows us consumers often search addresses of homes for sale, a behaviour that returns RESAAS pages very high up in Google's ranking," said Sascha Williams, Chief Operations Officer at RESAAS. "Until now, RESAAS was limited to licensed real estate agents. We are excited to open up a Consumer channel, bringing a surge of new leads into our ecosystem for RESAAS agents to benefit from."

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

SOURCE RESAAS SERVICES INC.

For further information: Don Mosher, RESAAS Services Inc., Tel: +1 (604) 617-5448, Email: [email protected]