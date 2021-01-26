RESAAS Enters Commercial Real Estate Industry

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce the launch of its dedicated Platform for the Global Commercial Real Estate industry.

Global Commercial Real Estate industry valued at $16 Trillion * .

. RESAAS Platform already proven to collect valuable Residential real estate data.

RESAAS will duplicate its data-gathering Platform for the Commercial industry.

New business division significantly expands RESAAS' recurring revenue.

RESAAS operates in 161 countries and supports near 500,000 Residential Agents.

"RESAAS' success within Residential real estate has empowered licensed Agents to collaborate successfully. The RESAAS Platform, the first of its kind, remains unique in its position to enable the entire industry, regardless of location or Brokerage, to share unique real estate data," said RESAAS CEO, Tom Rossiter.

"RESAAS is revolutionizing the Commercial Real Estate industry, providing Agents, Brokers and Firms with a proven Platform to share unique data. RESAAS' Microsoft-powered Commercial Platform will unlock an entirely new revenue stream for the Company."

RESAAS Commercial will be White-Labeled for large Commercial Real Estate Firms and Brokerages. RESAAS Commercial will benefit from RESAAS' proven experience working with leading Residential real estate firms such as RE/MAX (NYSE: RMAX) and Keller Williams Realty.

* source: https://www.reit.com/data-research/research/nareit-research/estimating-size-commercial-real-estate-market-us

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

For further information: Don Mosher, RESAAS Services Inc., Tel: +1 (604) 617-5448, Email: [email protected]

