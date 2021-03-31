RESAAS Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Capital Markets and Investor Relations Program

VANCOUVER, BC, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), ("RESAAS" or the "Company"), a technology platform for the real estate industry, has engaged investor relations specialists MZ Group ("MZ") to lead a comprehensive strategic capital markets and investor relations program across all key markets.

MZ Group, one of the world's largest independent investor relations firms, will work closely with RESAAS management and advisory teams to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy. The program is designed to increase the Company's visibility across the investment community, with an emphasis on the US market and considerations to graduate to a senior exchange in the United States.

Greg Falesnik, CEO of MZ North America, and Brooks Hamilton, Senior Vice President at MZ North America, will advise RESAAS in all facets of corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences and building brand awareness with financial media outlets.

"The award-winning RESAAS platform provides the global real estate landscape of agents, brokerages, and MLSs with unique, real-time data," said Greg Falesnik, CEO of MZ North America. "The company's cloud-based solutions have proven to be invaluable in the modern world, as exemplified by its growing partnerships with some of the industry's leading real estate firms. RESAAS is poised for continued growth driven by increased adoption of its core offerings, as well as its recently announced venture into the $16 Trillion* commercial market. We look forward to working closely with management to elevate the company's presence in the capital markets and increase awareness of its enterprise technology offerings within the investment community."

"RESAAS is a global Company, with the United States serving as our most active and fastest growing market," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "MZ Group's proven track record of working with disruptive real estate technology companies and strong connections with the investment community will further increase visibility of our value-added offering in the U.S., preparing RESAAS for a multitude of strategic initiatives ahead, including RESAAS' anticipated uplisting."

MZ Group has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts and private investors. The firm has six offices across North America, a strong presence in Asia and Brazil, and maintains extensive relationships with investors throughout Europe.

The initial agreement is for a six-month term with a review after six months. MZ Group will receive a monthly fee of US$8,500 and options to purchase 150,000 common shares of RESAAS. The options and its terms are subject to the terms of the Company's stock option plan and in accordance with the provisions therein and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The appointment of MZ Group as an Investor Relations consultant of RESAAS and the granting of the options remain subject to regulatory acceptance of applicable filings within the TSX Venture Exchange.

* source: https://www.reit.com/data-research/research/nareit-research/estimating-size-commercial-real-estate-market-us

About MZ Group

MZ, founded in 1999, has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Chicago, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Austin, Minneapolis, Taipei and São Paulo. MZ combines capital markets intelligence, global investor targeting, IR technology, corporate governance, media and corporate communication and IR consulting, providing comprehensive programs that successfully build and manage shareholder value. With a team of highly experienced senior professionals and an integrated service portfolio, MZ ensures that companies are provided with the right tools and strategies to interact effectively with the investment community and the media, successfully conveying the investment message. MZ's market intelligence, advisory and tactical support activities for investor relations and corporate communications programs are underpinned by a comprehensive IT infrastructure, allowing companies to rapidly achieve global standards of best practices. Visit www.mzgroup.us for more information.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis. Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

For further information: Don Mosher, RESAAS Services Inc., +1 (604) 617-5448, [email protected]; Investor Relations, Greg Falesnik or Brooks Hamilton, MZ Group - MZ North America, +1 (949) 546-6326, [email protected]

