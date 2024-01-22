RESAAS Celebrates Major 2023 Milestones and Unveils Exciting 2024 Initiatives and Announces Investor Webinar

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), ("RESAAS" or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology solutions for the Real Estate Industry, is pleased to announce significant achievements in 2023 and outline exciting catalysts for the year ahead.

Throughout 2023, the Company issued 16 news releases, demonstrating its position as a key player in the real estate technology sector. Three accomplishments of particular note were:

Listing Data Integration with Zillow

RESAAS solidified its reputation as an industry innovator by signing a Broker Pro agreement with Zillow , allowing Coming Soon listings from any market in the United States to be displayed on Zillow . This integration underscores RESAAS's commitment to providing comprehensive and accessible real estate data.



Affiliation with HomeServices of America (a Berkshire Hathaway Affiliate)

RESAAS proudly joined forces with HomeServices of America, a Berkshire Hathaway Affiliate, aligning with the largest residential brokerage firm in the United States , making RESAAS's award-winning services available to all of its 90,000 affiliates.



Strategic Partnership with the National Association of Realtors® (NAR)

RESAAS successfully entered a partnership agreement with the National Association of Realtors®, reinforcing RESAAS' commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions to the entire Real Estate Industry of over 1.5 million members.

Looking ahead to 2024, RESAAS is poised for continued growth and success, with a focus on several key initiatives:

Enhancing the Value of RESAAS's Primary Asset - Unique Real Estate Data

RESAAS remains dedicated to elevating the value of its primary asset – unique real estate data. Ongoing efforts include refining data fields, strategic expansion to onboard new Real Estate Agents, and implementing cutting-edge technologies to provide the most unique and real-time real estate data in the industry.



Global Expansion with New Head of Industry Development

To spearhead RESAAS's expansion into Global markets, RESAAS announced the appointment of the Company's new Head of Industry Development, Joe Schneider , in November 2023 . This seasoned Real Estate executive brings a wealth of experience and will play a pivotal role in driving International growth.



Monetization Strategies

RESAAS will continue to monetize its valuable asset through various channels, including subscription models, strategic price increases, paid advertising partnerships, and the introduction of a newly developed white-label Enterprise license model. These initiatives enhance revenue streams and aim to maximize shareholder value.



Commercial Real Estate Launch

Building on valuable feedback from industry-leading Commercial Real Estate Brokerages gained during 2023, RESAAS is excited to roll out its expansion into Commercial Real Estate. With refined data fields specific to the various commercial asset classes now in place, RESAAS is well-positioned to deliver innovative solutions to the Commercial Real Estate Sector, opening up significant new avenues for data and revenue growth.

"RESAAS reached several milestone inflection points in 2023," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "With new significant strategic partnerships in place, our commitment to data excellence and global expansion strategy position RESAAS as a key player in the evolving landscape of real estate technology. We look forward to a year of growth, innovation, and delivering unparalleled value to RESAAS clients and shareholders."

RESAAS is pleased to announce, Tom Rossiter, CEO will be hosting a webinar on Thursday January 25th, at 4:00pm EST. Tom will discuss 2023's significant achievements and the exciting initiatives and milestones targeted for 2024.

To secure your participation in the webinar, we kindly request that you register using the following link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMkdOuqrj8qGNVQ6ETjiQ85dK6dK-8EKQof

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is an award-winning technology company serving the Real Estate Industry, uniting all Real Estate Brokerages and Agencies in one Global, Centralized Industry Platform.

Over 600,000 RESAAS Agents in 160 countries have access to unique Real Estate Data, providing access to qualified international referrals and Coming Soon listings only available inside RESAAS.

Some of Real Estate's largest organizations leverage RESAAS to provide Business Intelligence, new business opportunities, and real-time industry-wide communication. For more information, please visit www.resaas.com .

