RESAAS Launches "Coming Soon" Listing Integration with Zillow

VANCOUVER, BC, March 19, 2024 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), ("RESAAS" or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology solutions for the Real Estate Industry, has announced the live launch of its integration with Zillow to allow Coming Soon listings posted inside RESAAS to be published on Zillow.com, the most visited real estate website in the United States.

Building on the previously announced agreement between RESAAS and Zillow® Group, Inc., a Broker Pro agreement between the two companies facilitates an integration between RESAAS and Zillow.

"Coming Soon listings represent the most recent and sought-after listings in the real estate industry," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "RESAAS has long been the trusted source for Real Estate Agents to share their Coming Soon listings. Connecting the RESAAS platform to Zillow provides a streamlined solution to promote listings for sale on the most visited real estate website in the United States."

The integration enables listing data added to RESAAS to be published on Zillow, specifically newly-listed "Coming Soon" listings, at the Listing Agents discretion.

The integration is now live on the RESAAS Platform, and available for all paying RESAAS Ultimate subscribers to use. RESAAS Agents using the free-tier will be able to upgrade to a paid-subscription to facilitate the Zillow Coming Soon integration option.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is an award-winning technology company serving the Real Estate Industry, uniting all Real Estate Brokerages and Agencies in one Global, Centralized Industry Platform.

Over 600,000 RESAAS Agents in 160 countries have access to unique Real Estate Data, providing access to qualified international referrals and Coming Soon listings only available inside RESAAS.

Some of Real Estate's largest organizations leverage RESAAS to provide Business Intelligence, new business opportunities, and real-time industry-wide communication. For more information, please visit www.resaas.com .

Disclaimer

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

