RESAAS Brings Next-Level A.I. to Real Estate with Major OpenAI GPT-4 Upgrade

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), ("RESAAS" or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology solutions for the Real Estate Industry, has announced the release of a major upgrade to its Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) capabilities, enabling Real Estate Agents globally to leverage the power of A.I.

This upgrade enhances RESAAS's previous integration with ChatGPT from earlier this year, now leveraging OpenAI's most advanced A.I. system GPT-4.

"RESAAS continues to deliver best-in-class technology to help Real Estate Agents succeed," said Tom Rossiter, RESAAS CEO. "RESAAS was one of the first real estate companies to integrate ChatGPT. Since then, our unique real estate data has proven how much demand there is from Real Estate Agents for A.I. to assist them in their tasks. This upgrade to the latest GPT-4 version brings even more value to paying RESAAS subscribers."

RESAAS Agents paying to belong to the $99/month RESAAS Ultimate subscription are able to take advantage.

The enhancement to GPT-4 inside the RESAAS Technology Platform allows Real Estate Agents to generate unique, accurate and more articulate property descriptions in just seconds.

With the continual advances in the capabilities of A.I., RESAAS continues to work closely with OpenAI technology to develop additional A.I. applications that benefit Real Estate Agents and the wider real estate industry.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is an award-winning global technology platform for the real estate industry. With over 500,000 real estate agents utilizing RESAAS in 160 countries, RESAAS enables real-time industry communication, delivers new business opportunities and captures unique real estate data. Some of real estate's biggest brands leverage RESAAS to provide business intelligence to real estate brokerages, franchises and associations. For more information, please visit https://www.resaas.com.

For further information: Investor Cubed Inc., Neil Simon, CEO, Email: [email protected], Telephone: +1 (647) 258-3310; Company contact: RESAAS Services Inc., Tom Rossiter, CEO, Email: [email protected], Website: www.resaas.com