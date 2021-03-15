RESAAS Brings New Certification to Real Estate Industry with Golf Life Navigators

VANCOUVER, BC, March 15, 2021 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce a partnership with Golf Life Navigators, a leading marketplace for consumer-to-golf-club connections.

The Golf Life Navigators Certified Real Estate Agent Program® certifies Real Estate Agents on working with golf clubs – key terminology, private club dynamics and best practices to communicate with membership officials.

"According to the National Golf Foundation's U.S. Golf Economy Report, the impact of golf on the U.S. economy last year was an astounding $84 Billion, with $9 Billion tied directly to real estate," said Jason Becker, CEO of Golf Life Navigators. "Popularity for this unique knowledge base and credentials has grown tremendously, with requests arriving from Agents across the country. Our virtual training allows Agents to access this niche opportunity remotely. It is the perfect time to partner with RESAAS, with their vast reach to progressive Real Estate Agents across North America. We are excited to form this partnership and greatly increase our number of golf-certified Real Estate Agents."

Naples, Florida based Golf Life Navigators (GLN) connects consumers to private club communities and golf centric real estate agents through their online search engines. GLN has helped 25,000 consumers find their ideal club community and has certified 400-plus real estate agents across the U.S.

"Unique RESAAS referral data shows sustained real estate demand in destination locations, specifically in vacation home areas with strong golf club density," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "With real estate inventory levels still at record lows, Agents are seeking new channels of business. RESAAS is proud to welcome Golf Life Navigators to our platform, delivering more value to RESAAS Agents."

RESAAS Premium and RESAAS Ultimate subscribers, the Company's two paid tiers, will receive preferred pricing and priority access for the Golf Life Navigators Certified Real Estate Agent Program®.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

SOURCE RESAAS SERVICES INC.

For further information: For further information on RESAAS contact: Don Mosher, RESAAS Services Inc., Tel: +1 (604) 617-5448 Email: [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.resaas.com/

