RESAAS Brings FDA-Approved 8-Minute COVID-19 Tests to Las Vegas

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce the launch of COVID-19 rapid testing for RESAAS agents and REALTORS® in Las Vegas, NV.

FDA-approved COVID-19 rapid test provides results in 8 minutes

Testing is made easy at two certified clinics in Las Vegas, NV

There are 15,000 agents in Las Vegas

Tests are $50 each, available to RESAAS agents and their clients

each, available to RESAAS agents and their clients RESAAS Premium agents enjoy "front of line" VIP Express lane with no wait

More locations to be launched nationwide

"We are proud to extend RESAAS' commitment to help real estate agents return to business safely with the launch of COVID-19 rapid testing to RESAAS members in Las Vegas," said RESAAS CEO, Tom Rossiter. "The power of community behind the RESAAS platform enables us to support real estate agents through the COVID-19 crisis. These FDA-approved rapid tests are amongst the most accurate available."

This launch builds on the previous announcement of RESAAS securing the exclusive license to sell COVID-19 rapid tests to the real estate industry in 27 countries, which includes the United States.

RESAAS will collect full payment via credit card from agents for the COVID-19 rapid test. Customers are issued a unique QR code to use at the CLIA-approved Las Vegas clinics for a safe and contactless experience.

In addition, RESAAS Premium agents, who already enjoy additional benefits from the $50/month plan, receive VIP treatment using the Express lane at the clinics.

"RESAAS has worked tirelessly to bring the most efficient and fastest COVID-19 tests to the real estate industry. This is another step forward, with enhanced availability of testing planned for the days ahead." continues Rossiter. "As the world continues to search for a viable vaccine, COVID-19 testing is paramount. Our goal remains to enable real estate agents to work face-to-face with their clients in safety."

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

SOURCE RESAAS SERVICES INC.

For further information: Don Mosher, RESAAS Services Inc., Tel: +1 (604) 617-5448 Email: [email protected]