RESAAS Brings AmTrust-backed Home Warranties to Real Estate Agents

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), ("RESAAS" or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology solutions for the Real Estate Industry, has announced a partnership with VectorSolv to bring AmTrust Financial-backed home warranties to RESAAS Agents and their clients. AmTrust Financial is a leading provider of warranty solutions for home, auto, electronics and other industries worldwide.

"Once again, RESAAS has expanded its services that surround the completion of real estate transactions, delivering additional value to RESAAS Agents and their clients," said RESAAS CEO, Tom Rossiter. "RESAAS is proud to begin working with VectorSolv and AmTrust, together providing a leading home warranty solution to our more-than 600,000 RESAAS Agents."

RESAAS Agents will earn referral fees for each client referred to a home warranty, allowing them to generate attractive non-transactional revenue.

Subscribers of RESAAS' top paid-for tier "Ultimate" will earn a higher referral fee.

"Through the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Analytics, VectorSolv is enabling RESAAS to deliver a first-of-its-kind home warranty plan to its vast and growing audience of real estate agents and their clients," said Aleem Lakhani, CEO of VectorSolv. "We are excited to partner with RESAAS given their unparalleled reach across the residential real estate industry."

VectorSolv and AmTrust joins RESAAS' other ancillary service partners HUB International Insurance and Rocket Mortgage Canada.

"Real estate agents are one of the primary channels through which home warranty products are sold to homeowners," said Bruce Saulnier, President of AmTrust Warranty & Speciality Risk. "We saw an opportunity to develop a specialized home warranty plan specifically for RESAAS that is a first for the real estate industry. AmTrust is committed to innovation and offering niche products where we can add significant value."

Under the terms of the three-year agreement signed on August 3, 2023, RESAAS generates revenue from a royalty on all sales of home warranty policies sold through this partnership, which launches to RESAAS Agents in November 2023.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is an award-winning global technology platform for the real estate industry. With over 600,000 real estate agents utilizing RESAAS in 160 countries, RESAAS enables real-time industry communication, delivers new business opportunities and captures unique real estate data. Some of real estate's biggest brands leverage RESAAS to provide business intelligence to real estate brokerages, franchises and associations. For more information, please visit www.resaas.com .

About AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., a multinational insurance holding company headquartered in New York, offers property and casualty products, including workers' compensation, business owner's policy (BOP), general liability and specialty insurance, including extended warranty, service contract and non-insurance coverage. For more information about AmTrust, visit www.amtrustfinancial.com

