RESAAS Appoints Joe Schneider as Head of Industry Development

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), ("RESAAS" or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology solutions for the Real Estate Industry, has announced the appointment of Joe Schneider as Head of Industry Development.

Schneider joined RESAAS as an Advisory Board member in September 2022, previously serving as Head of Industry Relations at Compass (NYSE: COMP), a nationwide real estate brokerage with over 28,000 agents where he managed Data Acquisition strategies for Compass' consumer-facing platform.

Prior to his role at Compass, Schneider held a six-year tenure at the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), America's largest trade association which represents more than 1,500,000 real estate agents. In his role of Director of Global Strategy and Engagement, Schneider developed and oversaw the execution of NAR's Global strategy, forming 105 international partners in 84 countries, covering both Residential and Commercial Real Estate.

"Mr. Schneider is an internationally-recognized and respected Executive in the Real Estate Industry, with a visionary lens on the global real estate landscape," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "Our Company has experienced a number of high-growth inflection points throughout 2023, resulting in increased international demand for RESAAS's ability to capture unique real estate data at scale. In his new role of Head of Industry Development, Mr. Schneider will generate new revenue through relationships with Global Real Estate Brokerages, Agencies and Associations, as well as identify and target new markets to increase agent, listing, and referral counts on the RESAAS platform."

Schneider will also work to rapidly expand RESAAS's roster of industry partners, strategic alliances, and brokerage customers.

RESAAS unites all Real Estate Brokerages and Agencies in one global, centralized industry platform. RESAAS Agents have access to unique Real Estate Data, providing them with qualified international referrals and Coming Soon listings that are only available inside RESAAS.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is an award-winning global technology platform for the real estate industry. With over 600,000 real estate agents utilizing RESAAS in 160 countries, RESAAS enables real-time industry communication, delivers new business opportunities and captures unique real estate data. Some of real estate's biggest brands leverage RESAAS to provide business intelligence to real estate brokerages, franchises and associations. For more information, please visit www.resaas.com .

Disclaimer

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

For further information: Investor Cubed Inc., Neil Simon, CEO, Email: [email protected], Telephone: +1 (647) 258-3310; Company contact: RESAAS Services Inc., Tom Rossiter, CEO, Email: [email protected], Website: www.resaas.com