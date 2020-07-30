RESAAS Announces Strategic Partnership with Mitsui Fudosan Realty

VANCOUVER, B.C., July 30, 2020 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Mitsui Fudosan Realty Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Mitsui Fudosan Realty is a real estate development company, responsible for many of Japan's major luxury residential development projects. It has over 5,000 employees and is wholly-owned by Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (TYO: 8801, US: MTSFF).

Under the terms of the strategic partnership, dated July 2, 2020, Mitsui Fudosan Realty will advertise exclusive access to their latest luxury development, Hinode Hills. RESAAS shall be compensated for all sales generated from this relationship.

Hinode Hills is a luxury residence development located in the world-renowned ski resort of Niseko, Japan. Prices of the residences begin at $1,000,000.

"Mitsui Fudosan Realty has been ranked #1 for 34 years in a row in terms of number of purchase and sale transactions brokered in Japan," said Yoshikazu Jin, Executive Manager of Mitsui Fudosan Realty. "We are excited to officially begin promotion of our Hinode Hills development to illustrious RESAAS agents and their clients. RESAAS gives us enormous reach to market our real estate projects globally."

RESAAS has been selected as a strategic partner to promote Hinode Hills to its highly targeted audience of licensed real estate agents. By using RESAAS' proprietary AdSAAS technology, RESAAS agents will be able to discover opportunities for their buying clients interested in such an exclusive property.

"RESAAS has an unparalleled view of the real estate landscape globally. This enables RESAAS to deliver exclusive opportunities to top real estate agents worldwide," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "RESAAS is committed to agents being successful. Presenting RESAAS agents with this unique opportunity from Mitsui Fudosan Realty in Niseko is the start of a new strategic relationship."

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

