RESAAS Announces Partnership with Webtalk

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Webtalk, a global Big Data technology company.

Webtalk has over 7,000,000 users.

Webtalk is a networking platform for both personal, professional and business relationships.

RESAAS and Webtalk will cross-promote their services to their respective members.

RESAAS and Webtalk have SaaS models to capture recurring revenue.

"Webtalk is the future of networking in the gig economy. Our proven rewards program compensates users for actions they take across the Webtalk platform," said RJ Garbowicz, Webtalk Founder & CEO. "Both Webtalk and RESAAS are global technology platforms with unique data and a huge audience. Webtalk has several thousand real estate agents as some of our most active users. We are honored to partner with RESAAS, the world's largest real estate technology platform, to bring more value to the real estate professionals."

The two platforms will promote each other's services to their respective members. RESAAS will be compensated with referral fees for agents that join the Webtalk network.

"Real estate is a relationship-driven industry. Top real estate agents are constantly seeking new areas to network in and ways to market themselves," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "Webtalk represents a tremendous opportunity for RESAAS agents to expand their sphere of influence by networking with professionals outside the real estate industry. RESAAS is proud to bring this new opportunity to our Subscribers and anticipate the Partnership will result in new leads and more transactions for RESAAS agents."

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

