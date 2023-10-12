RESAAS Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), ("RESAAS" or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology solutions for the Real Estate Industry, has announced a Non-Brokered Private Placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of approximately $1,000,000.

The Company will use proceeds of the private placement for expansion, strengthening of the Company's balance sheet, and general working capital.

The Offering is priced at $0.32 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one share in the Company's common stock, and one-half warrant. Each warrant is exercisable at $0.60 for one year from the date of the closing of this private placement.

All securities issued pursuant to the private placement will be subject to a standard four month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The completion of this private placement is subject to receiving Final Acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account of benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of such Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, nor the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is an award-winning global technology platform for the real estate industry. With over 600,000 real estate agents utilizing RESAAS in 160 countries, RESAAS enables real-time industry communication, delivers new business opportunities and captures unique real estate data. Some of real estate's biggest brands leverage RESAAS to provide business intelligence to real estate brokerages, franchises and associations. For more information, please visit https://www.resaas.com .

Disclaimer

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

For further information: Investor Cubed Inc., Neil Simon, CEO, Email: [email protected], Telephone: +1 (647) 258-3310; RESAAS Services Inc., Tom Rossiter, CEO, Email: [email protected], Website: www.resaas.com