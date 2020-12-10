RESAAS Announces Integration with Transactly, a Leading On-Demand Transaction Coordination Service

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce an integration with Transactly, a leading real estate transaction platform.

Transactly provides one of the largest teams of on-demand Transaction Coordinators in North America.

In an agreement signed on December 1, 2020, RESAAS shall integrate Transactly into the RESAAS Platform. This will enable RESAAS agents to appoint a Transaction Coordinator with one-click, serviced in real-time by Transactly. RESAAS and Transactly will share in the revenue generated from each transaction.

"Transactly is designed to simplify and streamline real estate transactions. Our proprietary technology helps those we serve - and our Transactly Coordinators - to be more efficient and out-perform industry standards," said Bryan Bowles, CEO of Transactly. "We are excited to be part of the RESAAS ecosystem, enabling us to service the vast number of real estate agents RESAAS has across the United States."

Transactly joins the roster of other industry-leading products RESAAS has chosen to integrate with, including DocuSign (#1 e-signature platform) (NASDAQ: DOCU), Matterport (#1 virtual tour system), and Facebook Live (#1 video-streaming service) (NASDAQ: FB).

"The events of 2020 have made the real estate industry embrace the correct use of digital platforms. Using technology to succeed as a real estate agent today is now mandatory, not optional," said RESAAS CEO, Tom Rossiter. "RESAAS is proud to continue our mission to help agents and brokers succeed by integrating Transactly's on-demand Transaction Coordination service. This is another important step towards RESAAS providing the complete suite of services an agent depends on, from consumer lead generation through to the closing of a transaction."

About Transactly, Inc.

Transactly is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has a mission is to be the platform of choice for the people and companies involved in real estate transactions. Transactly is part of the 2020 REACH Class, a mentorship program facilitated by the National Association of REALTORS®.

Visit https://transactly.com/ for more information.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

