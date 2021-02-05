RESAAS Announces Integration with Local Logic

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce an integration with Local Logic, a fast-growing real estate technology company.

Local Logic is a location intelligence platform that provides powerful insights on not just properties, but the broader built environment in which they exist. By leveraging data points on properties across the United States and Canada, Local Logic creates powerful insights and precise scores for a myriad of external factors such as noise, vibrancy, and walkability – helping agents and brokers identify properties and neighborhoods that fit a wide range of preferences.

"Local Logic is committed to proving how location shapes where we live and what we do. To achieve this, we constantly monitor high-quality real estate data," said Madeline Hammer, Senior Director of Industry Relations at Local Logic. "RESAAS has an unparalleled following across the industry. Partnering with RESAAS gives us unique insights into how the best agents in the real estate industry operate. Location intelligence is some of the most valuable data available, something both our companies are uniquely positioned to capitalize on."

RESAAS' existing mapping technology, already powered by Google, is now complemented by Local Logic's location data. RESAAS agents with paid-for Premium or Ultimate subscriptions now have enhanced mapping on their listings' pages, increasing their lead generation.

"RESAAS receives data directly from its agents, often days before search portals and MLSs. The real-time nature of the RESAAS Platform means the data it gathers is highly sought-after," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "Integrating Local Logic's industry-leading mapping and location data will continue RESAAS' mission to help agents and brokers succeed. RESAAS has been tracking Local Logic for some time. We believe this to be the start of many levels to a partnership."

Integrating Local Logic is another step towards RESAAS providing the complete suite of tools agents depend on. Local Logic joins other industry-leading tools RESAAS has chosen to integrate with, including DocuSign (#1 e-signature platform) (NASDAQ: DOCU), Matterport (#1 virtual tour system), and Facebook Live (#1 video-streaming service) (NASDAQ: FB).

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

SOURCE RESAAS SERVICES INC.

For further information: Don Mosher, RESAAS Services Inc., Tel: +1 (604) 617-5448 Email: [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.resaas.com/

