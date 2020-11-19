RESAAS Announces Integration with FieldTest to Launch Outbound Advertising Automation for Real Estate Agents

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce an integration with FieldTest, an online advertising platform.

Enables RESAAS agents to advertise their listings across millions of websites.

RESAAS agents can purchase ad packages using one-click payment.

Uses data RESAAS has stored on the listing to automatically generate ads.

Creates targeted ads on websites including the New York Times , Wall St. Journal, and CNN.

"FieldTest has developed an advertising platform providing reach to a significant number of online channels," said Peter Luttrell, CEO of FieldTest. "We have extensive experience promoting real estate online. We are thrilled to partner with RESAAS, enabling their 500,000 agents to create advertisements for their listings more easily than the industry has seen before."

The integration with FieldTest will be RESAAS' 14th integration of 2020, cementing RESAAS' hub-and-spoke value proposition to real estate agents.

The RESAAS Platform acts as the hub with its vast amounts of unique real estate data. Other service providers and tools are the "spokes" that RESAAS pushes data to through its array of partnerships and integrations.

"RESAAS is seeing a record number of properties for sale in many major real estate markets at present. Agents are seeking new channels to promote their listings. RESAAS is proud to begin offering automated advertising generation to our agents," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "FieldTest is a leader in online marketing automation. With RESAAS' large industry membership, we expect to generate a significant number of listing advertisements."

RESAAS Premium and RESAAS Ultimate subscribers, the Company's two paid tiers, will receive preferred pricing for ad unit purchasing.

