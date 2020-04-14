RESAAS Announces Inclusion in Prestigious Industry Awards

VANCOUVER, April 14, 2020 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce it has been included in the T3 Sixty "Tech 500" industry report for 2020.

The Tech 500 is a comprehensive analysis of real estate's top technology firms, organized by section and category.

The report is published by T3 Sixty, one of the residential real estate brokerage industry's leading research companies. The Tech 500 makes up part of T3 Sixty's Real Estate Almanac, a 400-page annual analysis of the residential real estate industry.

"We have been working on this research for over six months," said Stefan Swanepoel, CEO of T3 Sixty. "The goal was to help industry executives, brokers and agents make better, more efficient decisions about the technology they evaluate and choose."

T3 Sixty analyzed more than 2,000 companies for the report and chose what they believed were the industry leaders in each of the sections and categories.

"The T3 Sixty technology team has over five decades of combined industry expertise, and has met, tested or worked with many of these providers," added Travis Saxton, VP Technology at T3 Sixty. "We have become more familiar with the RESAAS team and technology platform this year, and are thrilled to include their award-winning solutions in our Tech 500 report."

Throughout the seven sections in the report, RESAAS ranked as a leader in the following categories:

Reverse prospecting solutions, which allow agents to match potential sellers to buyers already in their network of active buyers. Coming Soon/Private Inventory Database, which allow agents and brokers to share their private inventory to an exclusive network and, in some cases, with the public. Relocation/Referral Management, which captures data, and tracks and updates multiple parties involved with a relocation or referral lead. Intranet and Single Sign On, which provide a hub for real estate agents to log into one or more products. They also often include dashboards and API solutions to allow integration with 3rd party products.

"T3 Sixty provides the best research coverage in the real estate industry. We are excited that RESAAS is on the leading edge in this year's Tech 500 report," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "With so much focus on technology, it can be overwhelming for agents and brokerages to find the best solution for their needs. This relationship with T3 Sixty provides the real estate industry with guidance on the best solutions for today's changing world."

