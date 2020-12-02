RESAAS Announces First Profitable Month in Company History

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce that November 2020 was the Company's first profitable month.

"This is a significant milestone for RESAAS, and a turning point for the Company. Throughout 2020, the Company signed several strategic and revenue-generating agreements, reduced expenses, and expanded our product offering," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "Since launching our $99/month Ultimate subscription tier at the beginning of October, we have seen a tremendous response from real estate agents that depend on the RESAAS Platform. The RESAAS network of near 500,000 real estate agents holds tremendous value, positioning the Company for continued growth throughout the fourth quarter of 2020 and into an exciting 2021."

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

SOURCE RESAAS SERVICES INC.

For further information: Don Mosher, RESAAS Services Inc., Tel: +1 (604) 617-5448, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.resaas.com/

