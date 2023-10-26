RESAAS Announces Enterprise Solution for Global Real Estate Brokerages and Agencies

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), ("RESAAS" or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology solutions for the Real Estate Industry, has announced the launch of "RESAAS Enterprise", a solution developed specifically for large Real Estate Brokerages and Agencies with a Global presence.

"RESAAS Enterprise" delivers an enhanced version of the award-winning functionality of the industry-wide RESAAS Platform. It facilitates private online environments with access only for Agents belonging to a particular organization.

Notable enterprise-grade additions to the core RESAAS Platform include:

Integrated single sign-on (SSO) authentication;

Secure and multilingual file-sharing component;

Permission-based communication channels for different business divisions, such as "Global", "Luxury", and "Commercial".

"RESAAS has developed strong relationships with the top real estate organizations. It is clear that the RESAAS Technology Platform can deliver tremendous value to their operations and their bottom-line," stated RESAAS CEO Tom Rossiter. "RESAAS is once again proud to recognize and fulfill the demands of the industry and our customers, and bring to market a secure, robust, and scalable technology solution specifically built for the needs of Global Real Estate Brokerages and Agencies."

"RESAAS Enterprise" is a fully configurable add-on to the existing RESAAS Platform, including the core benefits of the RESAAS Referral Engine, pre-marketing listing system, agent-to-agent instant messaging, community management, and Artificial Intelligence (A.I.). The included multilingual experience with 22 supported languages, and multi-currency support for 45 currencies, makes "RESAAS Enterprise" highly sought-after by Real Estate Brokerages and Agencies with an international footprint.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is an award-winning global technology platform for the real estate industry. With over 600,000 real estate agents utilizing RESAAS in 160 countries, RESAAS enables real-time industry communication, delivers new business opportunities and captures unique real estate data. Some of real estate's biggest brands leverage RESAAS to provide business intelligence to real estate brokerages, franchises and associations. For more information, please visit https://www.resaas.com.

Disclaimer

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

SOURCE RESAAS SERVICES INC.

For further information: Investor Cubed Inc., Neil Simon, CEO, Email: [email protected], Telephone: +1 (647) 258-3310; Company contact, RESAAS Services Inc., Tom Rossiter, CEO, Email: [email protected], Website: www.resaas.com