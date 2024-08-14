RESAAS Announces Commercial Real Estate Data-share Pilot

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. ("RESAAS") (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a leading provider of technology solutions for the real estate industry, today announced CBRE Vancouver as the anchor tenant of "RESAAS CODE", a Commercial Real Estate Data Exchange solution developed by RESAAS.

CBRE Vancouver's Research Division has worked closely with RESAAS to develop the pilot, and will use RESAAS CODE to share its available properties with select other Commercial Real Estate Brokerages.

"CBRE's Research Division is tasked with accurately tracking available properties in our market across all Brokers and Brokerages," said Jason Kiselbach, Managing Director of CBRE Vancouver and Executive Vice-President of CBRE Canada. "Keeping up with this task is an enormous undertaking, and requires incredible amounts of concerted effort. We are proud to be the first major Commercial Real Estate Brokerage to work with RESAAS to solve this data-sharing problem in our market."

RESAAS launched RESAAS CODE specifically to allow Commercial Brokerages to securely share their Data using RESAAS as a centralized Data Warehouse. All client and company Data will be secure as per CBRE company protocols which require the strictest data protection standards.

"The way that Data is shared in Commercial Real Estate can be inefficient and does not scale well. RESAAS is solving this problem," said RESAAS CEO, Tom Rossiter. "RESAAS has several years' experience working with global residential real estate organizations, enabling them to share their valuable Data in a secure and scalable manner. The RESAAS technology platform has been adapted and now supports the nuances of how Commercial Real Estate varies from Residential. RESAAS looks forward to empowering progressive Commercial Real Estate Brokerages like CBRE Vancouver in modernizing how Data is tracked, shared and integrated."

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is an award-winning technology company serving the Real Estate Industry, uniting all Real Estate Brokerages and Agencies in one Global, Centralized Industry Platform.

Over 600,000 RESAAS Agents in 160 countries have access to unique Real Estate Data, providing access to qualified international referrals and Coming Soon listings only available inside RESAAS.

Some of Real Estate's largest organizations leverage RESAAS to provide Business Intelligence, new business opportunities, and real-time industry-wide communication. For more information, please visit www.resaas.com .

