RESAAS Announces Blimp Homes as Lead Generation Partner

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce it has signed a Strategic Alliance Agreement with Blimp Homes (Blimp).

Blimp is a collaboration solution provider for both consumers and professionals servicing the real estate industry. Blimp provides an all-in-one collaboration space, connecting real estate consumers with professionals in all transaction related conversations across North America.

With this agreement in place, consumer leads generated by Blimp will be distributed via RESAAS to agents using the RESAAS Platform. RESAAS agents will pay to instantly claim the lead, which will connect them with the prospective client immediately.

"Blimp's mission is to reimagine the home ownership experience. We use information to help consumers make the right home buying decisions," said Matthew Shaw, CEO of Blimp. "We are excited to partner with RESAAS who gives us the ability to match consumers with a qualified audience of real estate agents. We are excited to launch in two cities initially, then continue to scale out nationwide with RESAAS."

Blimp will begin lead generation in Washington, DC and Toronto, Canada in December 2020.

RESAAS Ultimate subscribers are placed front-of-line to gain instant access to Blimp's leads.

Under the terms of the agreement signed on October 20, 2020, Blimp shall pay RESAAS a monthly fee plus share revenue on the sales of all leads.

"RESAAS is proud to bring another channel of new business opportunity to our membership of real estate agents," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "RESAAS and Blimp are mutually complementary, enabling consumers to receive a full-service experience from agent search, property search, property acquisition and closing procedures."

Licensed real estate agents and REALTORS® must be registered with RESAAS to be eligible to claim leads from Blimp.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

About Blimp Homes

Blimp Homes is a consumer facing collaboration platform that enables homebuyers and sellers to connect and communicate effectively with real estate professionals (realty, mortgage, insurance, and title).

Visit www.blimphomes.com for more information.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

SOURCE RESAAS SERVICES INC.

For further information: Don Mosher, RESAAS Services Inc., Tel: +1 (604) 685-6465, Email: [email protected]; Email: [email protected]