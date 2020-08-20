RESAAS Announces Addition of Facebook Live Integration

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce the addition of Facebook Live to the RESAAS Platform and the RESAAS Virtual Showcase.

Facebook Live videos can now be embedded directly inside the RESAAS platform. This allows real estate agents to stream live video from their listings to other agents and their clients.

"Facebook Live offers both sellers and agents the opportunity to tour a listing through a virtual open house that is real-time and interactive," said Scott Shapiro, Client Partner & Industry Relations for Real Estate at Facebook, Inc. "The parallels between Facebook and RESAAS are clear; both are social networks, communities and platforms that unite their users globally. We are excited to have a Facebook Live integration within the RESAAS ecosystem, enabling their significant membership of real estate agents to reach Facebook's vast consumer audience of over 3 billion people worldwide each month across Facebook's services."

Facebook Live joins the existing video integrations RESAAS already has for YouTube Live, Matterport, Vimeo, and traditional YouTube videos.

Facebook Live also allows for educational content to be live streamed through the RESAAS Platform. This delivers additional value to RESAAS agents, and increases engagement within the RESAAS platform.

"Video is an essential element for top agents to sell their listings. Data analyzed from how agents use RESAAS point to an increase in the use of Facebook Live," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "Working with clients remotely, showing homes using video and delivering broker tours through live streaming has become a requirement in 2020. RESAAS is proud to add Facebook Live to our existing roster of integrated video technologies, giving RESAAS agents the expanded choice of which video platform to use."

This integration of Facebook Live is now available on the RESAAS platform, available for all RESAAS agents to use immediately, as well as RESAAS agents using the RESAAS Virtual Showcase.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

