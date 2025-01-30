RESAAS Adds Ryan Weyandt to Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. ("RESAAS") (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a leading provider of technology solutions for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce the addition of Ryan Weyandt, Founder and CEO of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance, to the Company's Advisory Board.

Mr. Weyandt is a recognized leader in the real estate industry, known for his commitment to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion. As the driving force behind the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance, he has championed equitable housing policies, professional development, and community engagement across the industry. Prior to his leadership at the Alliance, Mr. Weyandt held executive roles in the mortgage sector, including positions at Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank, where he developed a deep understanding of real estate finance and market trends.

"Relationships are the foundation of real estate, and in today's evolving market, the impact of meaningful connections has never been greater," said Ryan Weyandt. "RESAAS has built an industry-leading platform that fosters collaboration, efficiency, and innovation. I am honored to join the Advisory Board and contribute to RESAAS's mission of driving positive change within the real estate sector."

"Ryan Weyandt brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to advancing the real estate industry through innovation and inclusivity," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "His strategic leadership and advocacy will play a crucial role in shaping the future of RESAAS, enhancing our platform's value, and expanding our global footprint. We are excited to welcome Ryan to our Advisory Board and look forward to the impact of his expertise."

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is an award-winning technology company serving the Global Residential and Commercial Real Estate Industry.

Over 600,000 Residential Real Estate Agents in 160 countries use RESAAS to obtain unique Real Estate Data, access to qualified international referrals and Coming Soon listings. Commercial Real Estate's largest Brokerages and Institutions leverage RESAAS as a Data Exchange to securely distribute their own data with designated third-parties.

For more information, please visit www.resaas.com .

