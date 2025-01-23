RESAAS Adds Retail Asset Class to Commercial Data Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. ("RESAAS") (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a leading provider of technology solutions for the real estate industry, today announced the expansion of RESAAS Commercial Data Exchange (CODE) to include support for the Retail Asset Class.

For institutional landlords managing extensive retail portfolios, finding effective ways to market spaces, connect with Brokerages and tenants has been a long-standing challenge.

RESAAS CODE provides a secure, centralized platform where institutional landlords share accurate, real-time leasing availabilities directly with Brokerages and tenants. RESAAS leverages AI to streamline data distribution, empowering institutional landlords across North America to market their properties efficiently, resulting in reduced vacancies.

Jessica Toppazzini, Commercial Advisor at RESAAS, highlighted the vast potential of this expansion: "Retail tenants entering the North American real estate market often face significant challenges due to the lack of accessible, accurate data on available spaces. RESAAS CODE addresses this by providing institutional landlords with a secure platform to share their availabilities, fostering stronger connections with Brokerages and tenants. The result is a more efficient, accurate and data-centric process that benefits Brokerages, institutional landlords and tenants alike."

The addition of the Retail Asset Class to RESAAS CODE reflects growing demand from institutional landlords across Canada and the United States. With Retail activated, RESAAS significantly increases its customer base by enabling these landlords to leverage its technology for enhanced property marketing and collaboration.

This expansion further solidifies RESAAS as a leader in commercial real estate technology, setting new standards for innovation and collaboration across the commercial real estate industry.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is an award-winning technology company serving the Global Residential and Commercial Real Estate Industry.

Over 600,000 Residential Real Estate Agents in 160 countries use RESAAS to obtain unique Real Estate Data, access to qualified international referrals and Coming Soon listings. Commercial Real Estate's largest Brokerages and Institutions leverage RESAAS as a Data Exchange to securely distribute their own data with designated third-parties.

For more information, please visit www.resaas.com .

Disclaimer

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

SOURCE RESAAS Services Inc.

For further information please contact: Tom Rossiter, CEO, RESAAS Services Inc., Email: [email protected], Website: www.resaas.com