RESAAS Adds Randall Miles to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce the addition of Randall Miles to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Miles has been a member of RESAAS's Advisory Board since March 2021, and is currently Vice-Chair Board of Directors of eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ:EXPI), and Managing Partner at SCM Capital Group.

Formerly, Mr. Miles has held senior executive positions at leading investment banks, and has served as CEO of public and private equity backed high growth companies.

"I am pleased to join the RESAAS Board of Directors," said Randall Miles. "The Company is poised to see its investment to date reflected in growth and profitability. I am looking forward to continue assisting the management team, along with the Board, in executing the Company's strategic and financial goals."

"Mr. Miles provides RESAAS with invaluable insight into US capital markets and future business opportunities," said Pierre Chadi, RESAAS Chairman of the Board. "RESAAS has positioned its unique platform and data to achieve important growth opportunities, both within the real estate sector and beyond. Mr. Miles's experience will assist the RESAAS Board and Management team in achieving these exciting and profitable opportunities for the Company, through both organic growth and in-organic M&A."

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

SOURCE RESAAS SERVICES INC.

For further information: Don Mosher. RESAAS Services Inc., +1 (604) 617-5448, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Greg Falesnik or Brooks Hamilton, MZ Group - MZ North America, +1 (949) 546-6326, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.resaas.com/

