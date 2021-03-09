RESAAS Adds Randall Miles to Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC, March 9, 2021 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce the addition of Randall Miles to the Company's Advisory Board.

Mr. Miles has over 25 years' experience in senior management, corporate finance, private equity, business development and merchant banking. He has held executive positions in public and private enterprise and has led public, private and non-profit boards through transition while attaining particular depth of expertise in diverse industry sectors that include software, financial services, and financial technology.

Mr. Miles is currently Vice-Chair Board of Directors of eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ:EXPI), and Managing Partner at SCM Capital Group. Formerly, Mr. Miles has held senior executive positions at pre-eminent investment banks and has served as CEO of public and private equity backed high growth companies.

"I am pleased to be associated with RESAAS," said Randall Miles. "The company has invested heavily in its offerings and is poised to see that investment reflected in its growth and profitability. I am looking forward to assisting the management team and the board in charting a path to achieve the company's strategic and financial goals."

"RESAAS is proud to welcome Mr. Miles to the RESAAS Advisory Board," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "Mr. Miles has a proven track record. His vast experience at the intersection of high-growth technology companies and capital markets makes him a valuable addition to the Company. RESAAS is positively positioned in both real estate and technology, creating significant opportunities for accelerated growth."

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

SOURCE RESAAS SERVICES INC.

For further information: Don Mosher, RESAAS Services Inc., Tel: +1 (604) 617-5448, Email: [email protected]

