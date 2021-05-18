RESAAS Adds Mastercard® to RESAAS Rewards Online Gifting Solution

VANCOUVER, BC, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), ("RESAAS" or the "Company"), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce the addition of Mastercard® (NYSE:MA) to RESAAS Rewards.

As previously announced on February 23, 2021, RESAAS Rewards enables RESAAS Agents to purchase and send digital gift-cards instantly.

RESAAS added prepaid Mastercard® virtual cards, alongside other nationwide retailers already listed on RESAAS Rewards, including Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY), Best Buy (NYSE: BBY), Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) and Pottery Barn (NYSE: WSM).

"RESAAS plays an integral role with the closing of real estate transactions," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "We will continue to enhance our value proposition to RESAAS Agents by bolstering RESAAS Rewards with more partners that strategically fit into our 'list to close' commitment."

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis. Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

SOURCE RESAAS SERVICES INC.

For further information: Don Mosher, RESAAS Services Inc., +1 (604) 617-5448, [email protected]; Investor Relations, Greg Falesnik or Brooks Hamilton, MZ Group - MZ North America, +1 (949) 546-6326, [email protected]

